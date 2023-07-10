Vigil held for Albert Lea toddler

(ABC 6 News) – It was a life lost too soon. A vigil was held on Sunday for a 2-year-old Albert Lea toddler who was murdered.

Ahziya Dampha, was found dead on Thursday in Albert Lea. Ahziya’s death was later ruled a homicide.

The family honored Ahziya’s memory on Sunday with a vigil.

Family, friends, and even strangers came out to show their support.

Pictures and balloons filled the dock at Edgewater Park as a last send off for Ahziya.

Emotions were high, but the family was grateful of the turn out.

“Everybody can say a lot of positive things about Ahziya he was sweet, he was caring, he was loving and just spreading that word around so everybody remembers him as is and not what has happened just means a lot and that’s what that is.”

A balloon release and candle lighting were some of the tributes for Ahziya. As the family closes this chapter, they look to reminisce and remember Ahziya.

“Just videos and pictures and talking about him, talking about the happy moments,” said Emma Sullivan, the mother of Ahziya.

As the family looks back on the happy moments, this is still a tough reality to face. They’re thankful to everyone who came to share the moment on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help cover the funeral costs for Ahziya.

Meanwhile, Austin Navarro was charged with second degree murder and felony child endangerment Friday afternoon in Freeborn County District Court.

The judge set bail at $1,000,000 without conditions, and $500,000 with conditions.