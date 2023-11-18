Vehicle found submerged in Mankato pond Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Dept. of Public Safety recovered a vehicle found submerged in a Mankato pond.

According to a press release, around 9 a.m. law enforcement recovered a 2020 GMC Acadia from the west bay of Hiniker Pond near the swimming beach.

Officials say that the vehicle was submerged in around 12 feet of water and was about 60 yards from the shore.

The vehicle was unoccupied when it was recovered.

The press release states that the circumstances leading up to the vehicle going into the water remain under investigation, but law enforcement officials say the incident seems intentional.

No one is believed to have been injured during the incident, according to officials with the BECSO.