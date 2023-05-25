Uber says it will end service in Greater Minnesota if Walz signs rideshare bill

(KSTP) – A popular rideshare service has increased its pressure on Gov. Tim Walz to not sign one of the final bills passed in the legislative session.

Thursday, Uber said that it will stop operating entirely outside of the Twin Cities metro area starting on Aug. 1 if Walz signs the rideshare driver bill that was approved by the Legislature on Sunday.

Before it was officially approved by lawmakers, Uber urged its followers to tell lawmakers to oppose the bill, which sets minimum compensation rates, the ability to be reinstated after deactivation and more legal rights for drivers.

Now, the company says it will pull its service from Greater Minnesota if Walz signs the bill into law, adding that it will also only offer premium service in the metro “to match the premium prices required by the bill.”

“Following several months of unanswered requests to work with legislators on comprehensive legislation that provides flexibility and benefits to drivers without compromising service for riders, we are left with a bill that will make it impossible to continue serving most areas of the state. If the bill is signed into law, beginning August 1, Uber will stop operating our rides service outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area,” Freddi Goldstein, a spokesperson for Uber, said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Thursday.

The bill was celebrated by rideshare drivers when it passed the Legislature, and some riders have also expressed their support for the drivers. However, others worry about the lack of service if Uber follows through with its threat, which would also eliminate jobs for some drivers.

The company says the bill would require drivers in Minneapolis to be paid more per mile than anywhere else in the country and would reduce safety for riders by giving drivers the chance to challenge deactivation.

Thursday afternoon, Uber and Lyft drivers were seen at the Minnesota Capitol protesting outside Walz’s office.

The governor has been noncommittal, saying he’s still considering everything before choosing to sign or veto the bill.