Two injured in car crash in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash in Mason City.

The accident happened at the intersection of 5th St. SW and N. President Ave Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 33-year-old Joseph Lee Pohlman of Mason City failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into 49-year-old Roungaroun Phaiboun of Clear Lake.

Phaiboun then hit a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Rodney Patrick Hanson of Mason City.

Phaiboun and Pohlman were transported to MercyOne for injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.