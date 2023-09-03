Two dead after crash in Wright County, Iowa Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – Two people riding a motorcycle in Wright County, Iowa, are dead after crashing into a truck Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, it happened just before 3 p.m. on 330th St. and Ida Ave in Woolstock.

Eric Gustafson, 52 of Thompson, was riding his motorcycle behind 49-year-old Patricia Krieger of Woolstock on 330th St. when he tried to pass in front of her.

According to the crash report, Gustafson crashed into the back of Krieger’s vehicle while she was making a left turn, killing Gustafson and his passenger on the motorcycle, 48-year-old Mindy Chandler of Waukee.

Krieger was not hurt in the crash.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Woolstock Fire as well as Eagle Grove EMS assisted on the scene.