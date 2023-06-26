Two cliff jumpers drown in Lake Superior on Sunday

(WDIO) – In an official statement released on Sunday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the recovery of two male bodies from Black Beach in Silver Bay.

Authorities said they responded to the call of two parties cliff jumping and then struggling to swim in Lake Superior at 3:25 PM on Sunday June 25th.

Lake County Search & Rescue responded, and assistance was requested from St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the US Coast Guard.

The US Coast Guard dispatched a boat from their Bayfield station as well as a helicopter to assist with the search. Unfortunately, the first body was found around 6:12 PM while the second at 7:39 PM.

The identities of the two males will be released once family notifications are complete.

Responding to the scene were the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Search & Rescue, Lake County Ambulance, Silver Bay Police Department, Silver Bay Fire Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the US Coast Guard.