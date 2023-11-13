Two cars collide in crash off of Hwy 52; injuries unknown

On Sunday afternoon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 52 and 54th Street SE in Olmsted County.

(ABC 6 News)- On Sunday afternoon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 52 and 54th Street SE in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 3:34 p.m. a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Highway 52 and a Ford Flex was traveling south when the two vehicles collided.

The Ford Explorer was driven by a 62-year-old female from Chatfield. There were four additional people in the car at the time of the crash including two adults, a 7-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy.

A 39-year-old female from Preston was driving the Ford Flex along with three passengers, a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

The names of those involved in the crash, as well as their conditions or injuries, have not been released.

More information is expected to be released at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.