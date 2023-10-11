Twins vs. Astros: Game 4 of the ALDS moved to primetime slot

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins will continue their playoff push on Wednesday at Target Field in primetime.

The Texas Rangers completed an AL Division Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-1 victory Tuesday night in Game 3, leaving the primetime spot previously reserved for Game 4 of that series open.

According to the Astros’ Twitter, Game 4 will now be played at 6:07 p.m. at Target Field on Wednesday. After falling to the Astros on Tuesday 9-1, Houston now leads the series 2-1. That means the Twins now face being eliminated if they don’t come out with a win on Wednesday.

If the Twins force Game 5, it would be in Houston on Friday.