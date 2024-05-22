Trees down in Rochester after severe storms rage through area

Clean-up has begun in Rochester after storms caused massive damage throughout the Med City Tues. evening.

Driving through a neighborhood in southwest Rochester, numerous trees came crashing down. Some laying in the road, in yards or even on top of houses.

One home was barely missed by two trees that came down in the front yard. One of them was ripped out of the ground from the roots.

Samuel Fiscus, the man who lives there with his family, says within a few minutes the sky went from light to dark and immediately heard loud winds and a crash.

“It started to rain and then I started hearing the house shaking with the wind,” said Fiscus. “My wife was grabbing our son and looked out the front winder and all of a sudden she yelled ‘the trees are gone!'”

Just down the road, one home and family were not as lucky.

A nearly 200-foot tree came crashing down onto the roof of the house, leaving behind holes, torn gutters and a lot of water damage.

“I couldn’t even tell you the moment it happened, I almost blacked out for a second,” said Nickolas Beck. “It was just so chaotic and hectic for a minute with just that thud, the loud noise, the wind. It felt like a tornado hit us, it was out of nowhere. It was almost a surreal moment where you’re almost dreaming.”

Both neighbors say they’re hoping insurance, and the city, can help alleviate some of the cost of the damage.

Thankfully, in both situations, no one was hurt.

Winds in Rochester reached upwards of 70 m.p.h., according to the ABC 6 Weather First Team, Tues. evening.

Tree removal companies have already been hard at work removing the damage left in the storm’s wake.