Toward Zero Deaths hits 20 years, celebration at Civic Center

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 800 people gathered to discuss how to further decrease deaths on Minnesota roadways at the Towards Zero Deaths conference at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

conference invited guests spanning from law enforcement and EMS, to MNDOT and road engineers

Derek Leuer, the Traffic Safety Engineer at the Office of Traffic Engineering, shared some of his thoughts: “This conference is all about building those relationships and partnerships and disseminating all the info we have figured out in the last year or so.”

A big topic this year? The legalization of cannabis and increased accessibility of drugs.

Mike Hanson serves as the director of the Office of Traffic Safety for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. He has a counter to cannabis, prescriptions, and illegal drugs among other impairments: the Drug Recognition Evaluator Program.

According to Hanson the program includes “highly trained officers all across the state. We currently have 300 of them, and are training more every year.”

Although impairment factors into deadly crashes, according to Hanson it is the second leading cause of death while driving on Minnesota roadways.

“Speed is the one thing that makes every bad decision worse.”

According to Leuer that may explain why you’ve seen an increase in roundabouts and J-Turns over the past 20 years.

“Roundabouts have been known to reduce fatal or seriously injured crashes, sometimes up to 90 percent versus the prior conditions that are out there,” he said.

That percentage is closer to 70% regarding J-turns. Both of these help regulated speed on roadways, allowing for less speed-related crashes. Overall, the number of traffic deaths is down nearly 50% since 2003, when the conference had its first year.

Due to cannabis being legalized in August 2023, there is not enough data yet to determine how much it will have an impact on traffic accidents and deaths. That information should become more available by next year.