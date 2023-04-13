Yammy Bear raising money to visit Uvalde

(ABC 6 News) – As we approach the one year anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



On May 24, 2022, a gunman broke into the school fatally shooting 19 students and 2 teachers.



This year, a Rochester man is heading back to Texas to bring a little light back to the community.



Charles Jackson, the man behind Yammy Bear and his family were at the Pizza Ranch in Stewartville to raise money for the trip so they can be there for the first memorial.



This would mark the second time Yammy Bear visited Uvalde.



Last year, in the wake of the shooting – ABC 6 News was along as Yammy Bear visited children and a local retirement community.



Jackson says last year was emotional, but he was glad to be bring a little laughter back to grieving families.

“What we had got out of it was that the love that we receive from the people that was hurting and we want to go back this year and show them even more of the love that Minnesota has for them,” Jackson said.

