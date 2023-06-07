WNBA postpones Lynx, Liberty game due to air quality issues

(ABC 6 News) – The WNBA has postponed the game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty game due to air quality issues impacting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the greater New York area following the wildfires in Canada.

The game originally scheduled for 7pm/ET Wednesday.

🚨 GAME POSTPONED 🚨



The game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty originally scheduled for 7pm/ET tonight has been postponed due to the air quality issues impacting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the greater New York area following the wildfires in Canada — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2023

Major League Baseball also postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

While Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution extended into central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.