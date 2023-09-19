Warrant issued for Stewartville man accused of raping second teen at 2022 house party

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man previously sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old one year ago faces new criminal sexual conduct charges in Mower County Court.

Trenton Charles Erickson, previously of Taopi, was scheduled to appear Monday, Sept. 18, on charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–use of force or coercion and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–includes penetration dating back to the same Grand Meadow house party in 2022 as cited in his first court case.

Erickson, 19, failed to appear in Mower County Court Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

ABC 6 News previously reported that a 14-year-old told law enforcement that Erickson raped her at a house party, ignoring the teen’s protests and attempts to get away.

According to court documents, a Grand Meadow 15-year-old told law enforcement that Erickson raped her at the same party in September of 2022.

According to court documents, the new alleged victim’s statements indicate that Erickson’s assault of the 15-year-old happened before he assaulted the 14-year-old.

Erickson previously admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old, according to court documents, but claimed the encounter was consensual.

The 15-year-old told police that Erickson kept giving her alcoholic drinks, and when she told him she didn’t want him to touch her or pushed him away, he would give her more alcohol, begin again, and eventually pinned her and raped her, according to court documents filed in August of this year.

According to court documents, Erickson also said he attempted to have sex with the 15-year-old behind a shed on the property, but claimed they stopped before penetration actually occurred.

He told police he knew the minor was “almost 16” — or, in plain terms, only 15 years old.