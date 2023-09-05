U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona’s “Back to School Bus Tour” to visit Rochester Friday

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will visit Rochester on Friday.

The visit is part of Cardona’s “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar” which is a weeklong tour that features stops in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The trip will showcase several ways schools, families, and communities are doubling down on accelerating student learning and raising the bar in education.

Cardona will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, Under Secretary James Kvaal, and local students, families, and educators.

The tour launches Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Kansas and will end on Friday, Sept. 8 with stops in Minnesota.

The tour will stop in Rochester on Friday morning with an event planned to highlight full-service community schools and mental health. From there, the tour will make a stop in Rosemount to discuss career and technical education with a final stop in Saint Paul to address academic recovery.

Additional information about Cardona’s stop in Rochester will be released at a later time.