Twins home opener moved to Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins announced that Thursday’s home opener has been postponed and will instead be played on Friday.

The team said the postponement is due to the upcoming weather forecast which calls for cold temperatures in the 30s versus Friday’s forecasted high temperature near 50 degrees.

If they game were to have been played on Thursday, it would’ve rivaled the coldest outdoor opener in Twins history. The high temperature was 34 degrees when the Twins lost to the Los Angeles Angels at Metropolitan Stadium on Apr. 14, 1962.

All tickets to Thursday’s game will automatically be valid for Friday’s, the club says.

Fortunately for the Twins, the team didn’t have a game scheduled for Friday, which allows them to just push the opener back by one day without affecting other games.

First pitch versus the defending World Series champion Houston Astros is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.