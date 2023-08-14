Trial begins Monday for man charged with shooting his girlfriend on Christmas Eve

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester man charged with shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve is set to have his day in court Monday morning.

Phillip Eugene Turner, 34, is accused of shooting a Rochester woman in her apartment, and then leaving her wounded body there with her two young children.

Related: UPDATE: New details in Christmas Eve shooting; suspect arraigned

The unnamed victim then remained without medical attention for 16 hours until law enforcement eventually found her on Christmas day, according to court documents.

Turner is facing four charges, including charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder not premeditated; 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm; and 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Olmsted County Courthouse.