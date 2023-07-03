Timberwolves, star Anthony Edwards agree to 5-year max deal

(KSTP) – Three days after free agency opened, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly reached a massive deal with one of their own stars.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of ABC sister station KSTP confirmed Monday the club and young star Anthony Edwards agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum contract, which could total up to $260 million over the course of the deal if he makes an All-NBA team next season or wins Defensive Player of the Year or league MVP. The Timberwolves haven’t yet announced, as deals reached in free agency can’t become official until Thursday.

This upcoming season is the final year of Edwards’ rookie contract, according to Spotrac, which made him extension eligible.

Over the course of his first three NBA seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.2% from three. This past season, he set career highs in points (24.6 per game), rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (4.4 per game), steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (0.7 per game) while playing 36 minutes per game, earning his first all-star appearance as a reserve.

With Edwards’ extension done, the Timberwolves can now focus on reaching an extension with the team’s other young star, Jaden McDaniels.

Minnesota reached three deals with players Friday evening, hours after free agency opened, according to sources. However, like Edwards’ deal, the team can’t make them official until Thursday.