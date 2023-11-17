The holiday season begins with Snacks and Santa at the Hormel Historic Home

(ABC 6 News) – As we know, Santa is one busy man this time of year. But, he’s taking some time to stop by the Hormel Historic Home this weekend for Snacks and Santa.

The event is all day Saturday at the Hormel Historic Home with different time slots available. It’s a chance to tour the house and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate. You’ll also be able to make your own decorations. Don’t forget to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what you want for Christmas while you’re there.

“When you ask what they want for Christmas, you just never know what you’re going to hear. Everything from a John Deer to a trip to Las Vegas. You never know. kids are kids. They want everything and that’s my job to make sure they get what they want,” Santa told ABC 6 News.

Friday is also the Holiday Open House and Holiday Tour. The event starts at 1 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Every event is a chance to keep the Hormel Historic Home open for the years to come.

“All of our Christmas events are fundraisers for us. They help fund our missions,” Cindy Meany, the Executive Director for the Hormel Historic Home explained.

“Support making sure that we are able to keep up with any restorations on the home. Keeping the home alive is important because, without it, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish any of our missions.”

Tickets for the open house are $10 and tickets for Snacks and Santa are $7. You can buy tickets online by clicking, here.