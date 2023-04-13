Thai Pop celebrates Thai New Year with ribbon cutting

(ABC 6 News) – A downtown Rochester restaurant had a lot to celebrate Thursday.

The celebration for Thai Pop kicked off with an official ribbon cutting from the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

While Thai Pop has been open for almost two years, the restaurant wanted to correlate the ribbon cutting with the start of the Thai New Year, which begins Thursday.

Owner Annie Balow spent the first 25 years of her life in Thailand and says she loves to be able to share a part of her culture with the community.

“It just feel like when I get to see everyone, my customer and my family, my special day and our special day,” said Balow. “It means a lot, that, it feel like it brings me back home again. And people and smile and eat and hang out and enjoy. That just means a lot.”

Thai pop will continue celebrating the Thai New Year all weekend, which goes through Saturday, April 15, with happy hour deals.