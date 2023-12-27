Extreme storms calming down across country

KAALTV — The storms that have been impacting the Northern Plains region, as well as North and South Dakota, are all set to clear out by the end of Wednesday, December 27.

According to ABC News, areas of the country like Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas were hit with a blizzard that brought 35 mile per hour winds at times and as much as 13 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, ice storms from Minnesota to North and South Dakota left as much as half an inch of ice coating trees and power lines, and creating slick driving conditions for many across the region. In Minnesota, those conditions led to more than 500 crashes, which resulted in more than 60 people being injured and another five being killed.

The storm has made traveling home after the holidays more difficult for many, as the website Flight Aware has said that more than 60,000 flights were delayed from Sunday through Tuesday, December 26, with more than 5,000 being delayed for Wednesday, December 27.

Across the region, the storms are set to clear out by the end of December 27, with parts of the Northern Plains region set to be in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the week.