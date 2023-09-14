Spring Valley man appears in court on charges of sexually assaulting juvenile

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man appeared in Mower County Court Thursday on charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 12-year-old boy.

Ricky Lee Field, 35, was accused by a now-teenager who said when he was 12 years old, Field physically abused him, then sexually abused him in 2020.

In July of this year, Austin police spoke with Field, who denied sexually abusing the child.

Field was charged in August with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct over the course of about 6 months and held in the Mower County jail on $200,000 bail with no conditions, or $10,000 bail with conditions.

He was released on bail Sept. 1, according to Minnesota court records.

Field’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.