Running Start for School drive now open

(ABC 6 News) – Each summer, the Olmsted County community rallies together with United Way of Olmsted County to make sure every student in our area has the tools they need to start the school year ready to learn.

Education is a key building block in life, and United Way supports programming that ensures all students have what they need to thrive in and outside of the classroom.

“Rochester Public Schools is grateful that our partners have committed to ensuring all kids have ‘Running Start’ to the new school year,” said Lida Casper, Coordinator of Community Partnerships for RPS. “Starting school with a new backpack and school supplies is a major part in helping kids feel ready to learn and excited to start school.”



This year, United Way is partnering with 47 Olmsted County schools to ensure nearly 3,000 students start school with the supplies they need. Community members are invited to help make sure students can focus on school, not on whether they have supplies, by donating today.

To donate, purchase pre-packed backpacks through United Way’s online drive HERE beginning June 1.

For less than $20, you can make sure a student is prepared to attend school. United Way’s Running Start for School drive is available until August 14th, 2023

“Partnerships with the greater Rochester community are key for supporting all learners in Olmsted County,” said Annemarie Vega, President of Rochester Catholic Schools. “RCS is blessed to share in the educational journey of over 1,350 students, each coming with their own family story and diverse experiences in life. Working with United Way to provide school supplies to students not only closes the gap for some of our learners, it also serves to model stewardship and compassion to those in need. RCS is built on excellence, character, and community – thank you for your outreach to our families.”