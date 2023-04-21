RPS: No evidence student data was accessed

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, Rochester Public Schools released an update to the cyber attack earlier this month.

Officials say at this time, there is no evidence that any student data has been accessed and there is no evidence that the affected data pertaining to RPS employees has been used for financial fraud or identity theft.

The district says there has been progress made in restoring systems and will likely be ready to get our students back on our network.

Next week, teachers will be working with students to reset the students’ passwords.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, in their respective math classes, high school students will work with their math teachers to reset their passwords. In middle schools, students will work with their Advisory teacher to reset their passwords.

On Thursday and Friday, elementary teachers will reset the passwords of the students in their respective classes.

If students are absent on their specific password reset day, school leaders will communicate plans for when students can reset their passwords. Students do not need to have their devices with them to change their passwords, but middle and high school students will need to know their student ID numbers.

For RPS Online students, RPS Online staff will be calling students on Tuesday to reset students passwords.

Students will be able to access their Google Suite but note that resetting passwords does not mean students will have immediate access to all of our systems or to the RPS Internet. The district continues bringing systems back online as quickly and securely as possible.