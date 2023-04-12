RPD: Level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act is releasing information regarding Terry Carlton Ross, a Level 3 predatory offender.



Terry Carlton Ross has registered as homeless in Rochester, beginning on April 1. Ross is 6’1″ and weighs about 250 pounds, according to RPD.

Terry Ross has a history of sexual contact with known female teenagers. Contact included penetration. Ross has used force to gain compliance.

“This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.“

Rochester police releases information about convicted predatory offenders moving into local communities so that the general public can contact law enforcement about any concerns and/or issues following their release.

According to Rochester police, residents can find more information at https://coms.doc.state.mn.us/publicregistrantsearch.