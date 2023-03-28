Rochester Public Works to conduct routine bridge inspections

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works is planning routine bridge safety inspections to take place starting April 3. A snooper truck will be positioned on bridges during inspections.

The following impacts to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic are expected to be in place until inspections are complete:

• Vehicle lane closures and traffic shifts at bridges indicated by arrow-board truck and traffic control.

• Sidewalk and bicycle lane closures during inspections. Please use alternate pedestrian routes during inspections.

Crews will be inspecting the following bridges on April 3, 2023 beginning at 8 a.m.:

• 7th Street NE Bridge over Zumbro River

• East Center St Bridge over Zumbro River

• 3rd Avenue SE Bridge over Zumbro River

• Elton Hills Drive NE Bridge over Zumbro River

Inspections should be complete in one day. Depending on findings, time may be extended.