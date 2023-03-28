Rochester Public Works to conduct routine bridge inspections
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works is planning routine bridge safety inspections to take place starting April 3. A snooper truck will be positioned on bridges during inspections.
The following impacts to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic are expected to be in place until inspections are complete:
- • Vehicle lane closures and traffic shifts at bridges indicated by arrow-board truck and traffic control.
- • Sidewalk and bicycle lane closures during inspections. Please use alternate pedestrian routes during inspections.
Crews will be inspecting the following bridges on April 3, 2023 beginning at 8 a.m.:
- • 7th Street NE Bridge over Zumbro River
- • East Center St Bridge over Zumbro River
- • 3rd Avenue SE Bridge over Zumbro River
- • Elton Hills Drive NE Bridge over Zumbro River
Inspections should be complete in one day. Depending on findings, time may be extended.