Rochester police arrest four teens in connection with Northern Valley Drive shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took four teenagers into custody Wednesday and Thursday, in connection with the shooting at Northern Valley Drive NE last week.

According to PIO Amanda Grayson, police delivered search warrants at two homes in the 6800 block of Chester Heights Drive SE Wednesday, where they claim they found gun parts, as well as a vehicle that was allegedly shot during the incident.

According to police, they arrested 18-year-old Raul Rios of Chester, MN and a 16-year-old boy Wednesday, then 18-year-old Lebron Benson Giwa of Rochester and a 14-year-old boy Thursday morning.

All four face recommended charges of drive-by shooting, 2nd-degree assault with dangerous weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, Grayson said.

Police expect further arrests and charges, Grayson added.