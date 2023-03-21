Rochester Parks & Rec Dept. seeks feedback on potential Cook Park improvements

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is seeking input on playground and accessibility improvements planned for Cook Park in Rochester.

Planned improvements for the park include replacement of playground equipment and safety surfacing, as well as upgrading the access to the playground from the parking lot with an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant path. Additionally, the Park Board is considering the inclusion of a dog park area within Cook Park.

Community members are invited to learn about the project and share feedback at a Virtual Informational Meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30pm via Microsoft Teams. A meeting link to attend is available here. If an interested individual is unable to attend, Jeff Feece, Park Planner, can be reached at jfeece@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2540.

Funds for the playground and accessibility improvements are provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by voters in the City of Rochester.

The Parks & Recreation Department is also applying for an Outdoor Recreation Program grant funding to complete the accessible walking and bicycle path in the park and connections to the Cascade Creek trail network. Construction of these improvements is expected to occur in 2024.

The Park Board is considering options for a 5,000 – 8,000 square foot dog park in either Cook Park or Kutzky Park. A separate engagement meeting will be held in the future for the community to provide feedback on a dog park being located in Kutzky Park. A new dog park, be it in Cook Park or Kutzky Park, would likely be created by the end of 2023 and funded by the 2020 Parks Referendum