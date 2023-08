(ABC 6 News) Rochester City Council will continue their review of its $575 million spending plan on Monday afternoon. The meeting’s focus is providing additional information regarding the city administrator’s recommended 2024-2025 operating budget.

Council member first saw the proposed budget April of 2023. Currently, it includes an over $100 million recommended property tax levy.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on August 28th.