Rochester community comes together as they “Chalk the Block”

(ABC 6 News)- People in Rochester took full advantage of the nice weather on Saturday by chalking the block.

Dozens of people painted parking spaces at Graham Arenas Park under the theme “Art is the Highest Form of Hope.”

The event was put on by the Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center and Family Service Rochester with the goal of building community connections and enjoying artistic expressions.

Brenna Cate was voted “Artist Winner” by the judges and “People’s Choice” by the community.