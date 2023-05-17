Rochester city-wide garage sale sign-up deadline extended

(ABC 6 News) – The 2nd annual Rochester Citywide Garage Sales is set to take place in June and the deadline to sign-up has been extended.

Organizers for the event have extended the deadline to sign-up to Monday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m.

This year, at the request of those who shopped last year, paper maps will be made available and placed at a few establishments around town for pick up.

Signs for each participant marking their number on the map for easier spotting when shoppers are driving around will also be provided.

Last year, the event had 86 sale listings plus two neighborhood sales that contained multiple households.

The sales are set to take place June 2nd to June 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information or to participate in the sales, visit HERE.