Rochester City Council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Court

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council says its hands are tied when it comes to helping residents at Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park.

Tenants still living there spoke to the council in a public hearing Monday and said if they are kicked out of the park at the end of this month, they will be homeless.

The council seemed empathetic, but according to city staff, the purpose of the hearing Monday was only to give the involved parties a platform to speak. The city says it cannot get involved in private settlements.

Three people were allowed to remain at Bob’s through the end of May, even though there has not been running water there since November 2022.

Multiple tenants say they are tight on funds and disabled and are having a very difficult time finding affordable housing.

“We’ve been looking for an apartment since last September. We don’t want to be there either. The apartments we’ve looked at cannot accept a wheelchair at all,” said Norma Hanson, a Bob’s Trailer Court resident who addressed the council from her wheelchair.

TSJ Parks LLC bought Bob’s in 2021 with plans to turn the trailer park into family housing.

Tenants said in the meeting Monday that they are to receive money from a private settlement with TSJ Parks, but that money is late.

Scott Kramer with TSJ Parks LLC said at the meeting that he has sympathy for the three remaining tenants, and said TSJ Parks does not object to giving the three tenants more time to find a new place to stay.