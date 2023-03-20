RFD responds to small stove fire at NW Rochester apartment

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a fire at the Rolling Green Apartments in northwest Rochester on Monday morning.

RFD fire crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of 37th St. NW around 10:30 a.m. A neighbor had called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector alarm.

An ABC 6 News reporter on the scene spoke with neighbors who said that there was little smoke and the door to the apartment where the fire was had to be broken down by fire crews to get inside. Nobody was in the apartment at the time.

RFD said a person left out cooking on the stove which was turned on resulting in a burnt spoon and pan.

Other than light smoke, there was no damage to the apartment or any injuries, according to RFD.