PossAbilities to showcase local artists with upcoming art show

(ABC 6 News) – PossAbilities is a non-profit agency that provides services for individuals with disabilities. One of those services is a program called ArtAbilities.

Parker Lictenwalker is one of the artists that will be showcased at the PossAbilities art show.

His specialty is dragons.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I always loved seeing dragons on movies and animated series.”

This inspired him to draw what he would see and to make his creations.

His passion for dragons jumpstarted his artistic journey, and together they were a perfect match.

One by one Parker produced multiple art pieces of dragons using his skills and imagination. Each dragon has a unique name and special inspiration.

For example, Clobbertail was a tribute to the Minnesota Twins.

“I gave it the colors, and its main ability is its baseball bat-like tail and its ability to knock away any incoming projectiles.”

Parker is thankful for the opportunities PossAbilities have provided him. A space where he can constantly create and have mentors to help him along the way.

“A lot of the work with Parker was just asking him questions like, hey, what do you want, what is it about your work, what do you want to show the world, and then Parker just kind of took it and ran with it other than that,” ArtAbilities program director Joey Prally said.

The PossAbilities art show will feature Parker’s artwork and any other artist a part of ArtAbilities where they will be available for sale.

To learn more about the ArtAbilities artists, click HERE.