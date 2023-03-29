Police respond to incident in Cannon Falls after woman shot

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement with several agencies are on the scene of an incident on the east side Cannon Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is in the general area of 1st and Hoffman Streets — just a few blocks south of County Road 19 and east of Highway 52.

According to the Cannon Falls Police Department, at approximately 11:32 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a female that reported being shot in a residential neighborhood. Officers located a 26-year-old female with a gunshot wound and took her to safety. She was then transported by ambulance to a level one trauma center.

Police say a 25-year-old male suspect is believed to be in the residence. Officers have established a perimeter around the residence with assistance from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. Additional resources of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) are assisting in attempts to make contact with the suspect.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says a shelter in-place has been issued near the 300 block of 1st Ave. N in Cannon Falls. They are asking the public to avoid the area and residents to remain in their homes.

Cannon Falls schools were notified and have implemented a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

ABC 6 News has a crew on the scene and will provide additional information when it becomes available.