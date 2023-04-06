Police looking for suspects in Rochester VFW burglary

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is looking for the suspects in a burglary of a Rochester VFW.

RPD said the burglary of the VFW, located on the 2700 block of 43rd St. NW, happened sometime between 10:00 p.m. on Apr. 3 and 4:30 a.m. on Apr. 4.

RPD said the cleaning crew had showed up to the VFW and noticed the glass on the front entrance door had been shattered. The crew then called police.

RPD officers responded and did not locate any suspects and noticed an interior door had been forced open. RPD said the door led to a room where the VFW’s safe was located.

RPD said the suspects may have been “spooked” as it appeared nothing had been taken. The general manager of the VFW spoke to ABC 6 News and confirmed nothing was taken.

Damage to the doors are estimated to be between $7,000 to $10,000.

ABC 6 News has obtained pictures from a security camera at the VFW. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 507-328-6800.