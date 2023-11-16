Pet of the Week: Lucky & Milo

Meet Milo, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Lucky & Milo!

Lucky is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He is a 1 year old, husky/red heeler mix who arrived as an owner surrender. He is a fun young dog who has a lot of potential, but he does need a special, patient home to help him continue to progress and come into his own.

Lucky was very shy when he first came to MCHS. His former owners loved him, but he did not receive a lot of socialization or exposure to the outside world and wasn’t taught how to do typical “dog” activities.

Lucky can still be rather shy with new people, but he has quite the personality once he warms up to someone.

He may not be the best fit for small children and really would benefit from a fenced yard.

Lucky is VERY dog social and loves to play with the other shelter dogs! He has been fully vetted and microchipped and one of our volunteers is sponsoring his adoption fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Lucky, apply online!

Meet Milo, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He’s a very handsome husky mix, estimated to be around 1 year old! Milo came to PCHS as a stray, so his background story remains a mystery, but he knows “sit” and “paw.”

As a young pup, he has lots of energy, but can settle down quickly and is easy on the leash!

If you’re interested in adopting Milo, apply online!