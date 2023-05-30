Owatonna police investigate May 22 shooting incident

(ABC 6 News) – Police in Owatonna are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire on May 22.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the 200 block of Linden Ave after a caller reported hearing

several gunshots in the area. Police staff arrived and located multiple fired casings.

One single family home was damaged by several rounds. Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident, not a random act. The home was occupied at the time with no injuries reported.

The case is being investigated by the Owatonna Police Department. If you have any information about

the incident, please contact Detective Travis Ardolf at (507) 774-7216.