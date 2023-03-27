OMC unveils expanded rehabilitation center

(AB 6 News) – Rochester residents got the chance to check out an expansion of the Olmsted Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Services department.



Over the past few years the rehab center has seen a lot of growth and demand for their services.



The expansion nearly triples the rehab center’s size giving them more room to operate some of their newer services and potentially bring in more.

Some of the newer services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, memory skills management and rehabilitation, pain prevention and treatment, massage therapy, Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT), pelvic floor rehabilitation, and more.



“We are hoping to open a new neuro clinic, where we are better at managing the care for patients with neurodegenerative disorders. And also hoping to expand some pediatric service that we haven’t been able to offer,” Manager Teresa Erickson explained.

The expanded space includes additional rooms to provide therapy, a large and small gym, and spacious, single-stall restrooms.



The rehab center opens its doors officially Tuesday at 7 a.m. at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW.