Olmsted County Sheriff’s office celebrates its own at awards ceremony

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office held its award and promotions ceremony Tuesday evening.

The ceremony held twice a year is an opportunity to swear in new members of the department, recognize promotions and honor law enforcement in our area for their good work in difficult situations.

“They are nominated by their peers or a supervisor that says, hey this hits the bar and maybe goes beyond the bar of what should be recognized and we do it every April and every October because we wouldn’t have enough time to do it in one ceremony a year there’s so much going on,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson

Also receiving special recognition was two Special Olympic athletes. Both Erikka Giere and Josh Jewell were honored as Special Olympics athletes of the year.