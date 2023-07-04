Non-profit & local construction companies remodel Albert Lea homes for veterans

(ABC 6 News) – Veterans living in Albert Lea are getting a gift from a Texas based non-profit as a thank you for their service: a remodeled home.

The non-profit The Chapman House Foundation began back in 2008. It’s been remodeling vacant homes in Texas, North Carolina and now Minnesota to make sure those who risked their lives for our country, always have a roof over their heads.

Founder Kevin Chapman says the first house in Albert Lea is only the beginning of his foundation’s work here in Minnesota.

“We’re going to do five or six homes here in Albert Lea, this is the first. And we actually got this house from the city of Albert Lea demo diversion program,” Chapman said.

The renovations of these homes also gives opportunity for local construction businesses to give back.

“It’s exciting to see if finally happening from what the house was a few months ago even to today is a big change,” President of Home Solutions Steve Field said.

Chapman hopes the foundation can find more opportunities to remodel homes for veterans in Rochester and would like for anyone with a home in mind to reach out to the chapman house foundation.