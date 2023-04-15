No one hurt following Austin motel fire

(ABC 6 News) Everyone is ok after a fire at the Rodeway Inn Friday night on the edge of Austin.

A quick response and team work helped keep the this fire from spreading here at the Rodeway Inn.

crews from Austin, Mapleview and Brownsdale responded.

The fire broke out around 5:45.

Smoke poured out of the back end of the motel. It didn’t take too long to get the flames out but the first priority was making sure the people inside got out safely.



“The entire building is clear of people, everybody is accounted for, nobody got hurt, but the Red Cross and Mower County emergency management is working to find housing for everybody,” Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. It does look like the majority of the motel didn’t suffer major damage.