(ABC 6 News) – A migrant advocacy group says Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has it all wrong.

Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice or Iowa MMJ is glad Title 42 is ending but it doesn’t believe the new policies are the right policies.

Iowa MMJ is an advocacy group that provides legal services and works to give a voice to migrants and refugees.

Co-Legal Director Jody Mashek sat down with us to talk about the changes happening at the border.