New 924 area code announced for southern Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

A new area code, 924, will soon join the existing 507 area code serving southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the new area code on March 30. The new area code will ensure residents and businesses have access to a sufficient supply of telephone numbers to serve this area.

Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, and it is expected to run out of new numbers in early 2025.

Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 924 area code once it’s activated. Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing — the area code plus the seven-digit phone number — to make local calls.

Phone numbers in Minnesota, and throughout the United States, are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). NANPA forecasted a need for 507 area code relief in August 2022. The PUC opened a comment period and held a public meeting in December 2022.