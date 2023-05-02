‘Mystery of the Golden Sphere’ fundraiser for Mower County Humane Society
(ABC 6 News) – A golden sphere is hidden somewhere in the city of Austin as part of a fundraiser benefiting the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS).
When you register to participate, you receive a pamphlet of 25 clues leading you to the location of the sphere.
Registration is $20, $15 of which will go directly to MCHS, the remaining $5 will go towards the winner’s prize!
To get involved, visit ‘The Mystery of the Golden Sphere” Facebook page.
The search for the golden sphere runs May 1 – Sept. 30.