‘My rapist got arrested’: Austin teen accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager who was previously arrested and sentenced for 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile faces a new charge of the same after a Mower County juvenile told a teacher he raped her in May.

ABC 6 News previously reported that Leonardo Antonio Nieto-Vasquez, 18, was accused of conducting an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenager. He was sentenced to 13 days’ incarceration and 10 years of probation earlier this month.

RELATED: Austin teen sentenced for criminal sexual conduct – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, in the previous case, Nieto-Vasquez had “dated” an Austin 14-year-old for about two weeks before the minor’s parent contacted law enforcement Monday, April 24, with electronic evidence that Nieto-Vasquez was 18 years old, had instructed the child to lie about Nieto-Vasquez’s age to her parents, and the two had engaged in sexual activities.

According to a new criminal complaint filed in August, a few days after news broke of Nieto-Vasquez’s arrest, another Mower County 14-year-old told a teacher “my rapist got arrested” and showed the adult Nieto-Vasquez’s booking photo.

In May Austin police spoke to the second alleged victim, who told police that in March, she had been home alone when Nieto-Vasquez said he wanted to come over.

The juvenile told police she didn’t remember telling him where she lived, but that Nieto-Vasquez likely got her location from SnapChat.

According to court documents, Nieto-Vasquez made sexual advances, which she rebuffed until Nieto-Vasquez raped her, using force.

The juvenile said she “freaked out” and didn’t tell anyone until Vasquez was arrested, after which she “decided to speak up as well.”

According to court documents, Nieto-Vasquez told Austin police that he knew the alleged victim, but denied going to her house or having sex with her.

Nieto-Vasquez pleaded not guilty to the charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile on Aug. 28.

Nieto-Vasquez has another plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.