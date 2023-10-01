Missing Iowa teen found dead in Chickasaw County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – A missing Iowa teenager has been found dead this weekend in Chickasaw County.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the last time anyone heard from 18-year-old Kaden Wilken of Nashua, Iowa was around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The sheriff’s office released a press release on Friday asking for the public’s help in locating the teen.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the CCSO received a call related to Wilken.

The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and confirmed the identity of the person to be the missing teenager.

The medical examiner is requesting an autopsy be performed by the Iowa State medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

According to CCSO, there is not foul play suspected related to Wilken’s death.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information once it is available.