Minnesota man sentenced in 6 year Olmsted County overdose case

(ABC 6 News) – A Bayport, Minnesota man was sentenced in Olmsted County court on Tuesday in a six-year overdose case.

Antonio Beasley was sentenced to 108 months (9 years) which will be served concurrently with his 192 month (16 years) sentence he’s already serving from a previous narcotic sentence that began in 2017; Beasley won’t serve any additional time.

Beasley pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter on Sept. 7 in the death of 25-year-old Michael Eide in April of 2017. Eide overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl that Beasley allegedly provided him.

Beasley was charged in 2018, but his trial was delayed several times in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, Beasley is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Department of Corrections–Stillwater.