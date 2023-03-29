Mason City man pleads not guilty to setting multiple fires

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to setting a string of early morning fires in February.

38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey was arrested on February 28 and faces charges of 1st and 2nd-degree arson as well as 2nd-degree burglary.

Mason City Police and Fire Department’s responded to numerous fire calls in the morning hours of February 28. The fire calls occurred at the following locations in Mason City.

5:22 a.m. – 324 S Kentucky Avenue – garage fire

5:30 a.m. – Birch Drive / N Rhode Island Avenue – brush fire

6:25 a.m. – Arona Home Essentials, 3701 4th Street SW – vehicle fire

6:45 a.m. – Brothers Ace Hardware, 440 S Illinois Avenue – structure fire

7:15 a.m. – Gracious Estates, 777 S Eisenhower Avenue – structure fire

No injuries were reported at any of the incidents.

A jury trial for Sankey is scheduled for May 2.