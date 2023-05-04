Mason City businesses get creative after Kirk Apartments fire

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been just over a week since the Kirk Apartments in Mason City burned down leaving residents of the 44-unit complex without a home.



It took firefighters several days of return-trips to knock down all the hotspots. The cause of the fire still isn’t clear.

Investigators tell ABC 6 News that’s because of the extent of the damage and now with the instability of the remaining structure they might never be able to determine how it started.



Authorities are concerned the building might collapse leading to additional road closures around the apartment building.

Currently, parts of North Federal Avenue, Second Street Northeast as well as surrounding sidewalks are all closed. The city describing the area as “as immediate danger to the life and safety of the public.”

That means businesses near the building have their front entrances closed.

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles are one of the businesses affected by the road closure, but the owner isn’t too concerned about it as customers still find their way.

“We’re a destination store people come here on purpose most of the time so, not really a lot of a reduction but they had to learn to come through a different door,” said Owner Mike Tickal.

ABC 6 News has been told the possibility of asbestos in the building have demolition plans on hold.

The city is working with the owner of the property but it’s not clear when demolition will begin. That means these businesses don’t know how long they’ll be forced to have their doors shut.



Main Street Mason City launched a campaign called ‘ Shop our back door” reminding people that these stores are still open.

“With that all blocked off and we’re not allowed to block off any other side street or anything like that we just aren’t going to be able to do most our bigger draws like inflatables for the kids to play on,” Main street mason city volunteer Brett Bachtle said.

For more information on the campaign, visit HERE.