Manly couple charged with depriving 3-year-old of health care

(ABC 6 News) – Two Manly, IA residents were charged with felony child endangerment Sept. 12.

According to court documents filed in mid-September, Manly police responded to the 200 block of South Broadway Street Feb. 13 for a medical call, in which a 3-year-old child had reportedly stopped breathing.

First responders administered CPR and the child began breathing again, but medical personnel noted she was covered in wounds in various stages of healing, ranging from scar tissue to recent, open wounds.

According to court documents, caregivers Antwine Maria King and Gary Wayne Anderson had not sought medical treatment for any injuries.

Court documents allege that “it was clear” the child had been abused.

King and Anderson each face a charge of child endangerment–bodily injury. They appeared in Worth County Court Sept. 26.